Genie Milgrom (photo submitted)

Author, genealogist and award-winning educator Genie Milgrom will help the St. Augustine Jewish Historical Society understand the possible Jewish roots of the founder of Palm Valley, Don Diego Espinosa, during a Zoom gathering Wednesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. The program, titled "Crypto-Jewish Genealogy: An Overview," will also help society members grasp the intricacies of tracing the Jewish roots…