photo by LIZA MITCHELL Shown are, from left, Timmy Johnson, Atlantic Beach director of recreation and special events; ABET Board President Judy Hulett; Artistic Director Celia Frank; and Trenia Thomas, operator of the center. (photo by Liza Mitchell)

Gail Baker Community Center received $500

Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:02am Beaches1

On June 9, Atlantic Beach Experimental Theatre Board President Judy Hulett and Artistic Director Celia Frank presented a $500 check to the Gail Baker Community Center. Funds were raised through a benefit performance of “Love, Loss and What I Wore.” ...

