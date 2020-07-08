Furever Friends

Presenting the Harry Potter group hiding in their magic closet! Minerva, Snape and Bellatrix – two girls and a boy – are spayed/neutered and up-to-date on their shots.

They are 3 months old, active and playful, and have been fostered with dogs and other cats.

Fun fact – black cats are frequently very smart; they are savvy to things going on around them. They can be highly responsive and capable of handling change, throughout which they remain calm, loving and energetic companions.

You can meet the Harry Potter group, and many of their friends at Petco, 950 Marsh Landing, Jacksonville Beach, where they are patiently waiting for their furever homes.

Fostered under the guidance of Mayport Cats. For more information, call 904-318-0789.