The Friends of the Ponte Vedra Library’s Annual Dinner Meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Marsh Landing Country Club. Local author, businessman and amateur historian Neil McGuiness is the keynote speaker. McGuiness will take attendees on an historical tour of the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today