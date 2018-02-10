Pelicans rest on the pilings near the Mayport Fishing Village. (photo by Liza Mitchell)

Freeze hurts pelicans, fish

Sat, 02/10/2018

Community volunteers are rallying to help pelicans suffering from frost bite after the recent hard freeze. Dozens of brown pelicans experienced damage to their beaks and feet, making it difficult to swim and fish. In the Mayport Fishing Village, several residents are coordinating an effort to catch the injured sea birds ...

