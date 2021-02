Those at high risk for flu complications include people 65 years and older.

Getting vaccinated for the flu is more important than ever. Not only will a flu shot help keep you and your family healthy, it can help reduce the strain on the healthcare system, and keep hospital beds and other medical resources available for people with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This is no ordinary flu season; it's a flu season amid a pandemic. With two dangerous viruses going…