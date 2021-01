Elana Espenship displays the ball she used to reach the 1,000-point mark in her high school basketball career. (photo submitted)

The Fletcher High School girls basketball team has reached another milestone this season in addition to a dominating record of 17-2. Senior shooting guard Elana Espenship has surpassed the feat of a high school career of scoring 1,000 points. Espenship has played on varsity since her freshman year, receiving the All Conference Award that year. She started playing basketball in the seventh gradeā€¦