The dancers are (kneeling, from left) Amy Kurtz, Hannah Kurtz, Hope Lapenes, Lindsey Cooper, Mary Cooper, I(second row) Sierra Sprouse, Brooke Pound, Payten Gray, Sydney Berse, Kendall Colee, (third row) Summer Porter, Kate Quick, Maggie Toman, Tristan Cuartas, Megan Barts and Laney Burdette. The dance director is Cindy Kidder.

Fletcher groups perform for high school

Wed, 12/26/2018 - 4:53am

The Fletcher High School Dance, Chorus, Band and Drama groups did a performance/dress rehearsal for the Fletcher High School students Dec. 13. The full performance was held in the FHS Auditorium Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. after the "2018 Chili & Chowder Cookoff" offered by the band parents and sponsors. The students operating the sound ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 