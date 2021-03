Capt. Rick Murphy and Brie Gabrielle from the Florida Insider Fishing Report will be guest speakers. (photo from www.boatjax.com)

The first Jacksonville Spring Boat Show will be held April 16 through April 18 at Metropolitan Park and Marina, 1410 Gator Bowl Blvd. The show will feature water-related fun, family-friendly activities and educational seminars. Food trucks will offer dining, snacks and beverages, and there will be live music Saturday and Sunday. Parking is $10 in lot J of TIAA Bank Field, and must be paid by…