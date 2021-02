Presley Harrell pitches against Flagler Palm Coast. (photo submitted)

Fletcher High School kicked off its first preseason softball game with an 11-1 win over Flagler Palm Coast Feb. 12. Pitcher Presley Harrell took the win. She surrendered one run on five hits over six innings, and struck out five. The team’s only seniors, Jocelyn Walls and Summer DiStefano, each had four at-bats and batted 1000.