Antsy McClain is known for his unique combination of music and storytelling. (photo submitted)

Fall concert series opens with Antsy McClain

Fri, 09/22/2017 - 11:34am Beaches1

The Beaches Museum will open its 2017 Fall Chapel Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, with a concert by Nashville-based musician Antsy McClain. The self-proclaimed "life enthusiast" combines music and humor to perform his unique style of entertainment. McClain's music is influenced by many different genres to ...

