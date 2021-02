Ben Black stands with repaired carts and food donation. (photo submitted)

Fourteen-year-old Ben Black has some advice for anyone who would like to help others but who have an idea beyond their strength. Black is a freshman at Ponte Vedra High School who just potentially saved the Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry (BEAM) $10,000. When Black began his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout, he thought of families he knew who had been affected by the pandemic. He…