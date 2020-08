Following a protracted legal battle, the District Court of Appeals upheld the decision to block construction of a 175-unit apartment complex at 500 Atlantic Blvd. in the former K-Mart location. The decision was announced Aug. 3 and sided with the Neptune Beach City Council’s denial of a zoning variance the developers needed to move forward with the project. TriBridge Residential filed a lawsuit…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.