The American Legion won Best in Show at Deck The Chairs. (photo courtesy of Deck The Chairs)

Entering its sixth and final week of the 2020 holiday season, Jacksonville Beach's Deck The Chairs, “Jacksonville’s Best Holiday Event” has showcased Santa, hosted Tuba Christmas, produced three weekends of children’s dance programming, presented chair decorating awards and unexpectedly, surpassed attendance numbers of any previous year. Public safety is foremost for DTC organizers, especially…