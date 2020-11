Latham Plaza filled with lifeguard chairs as organizations began construction for Deck the Chairs. (photo by Liza Mitchell)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Jacksonville Beach. The 8th annual Deck the Chairs opens at 4 p.m. Saturday with a performance by the First Coast Wind Symphony. The perennial family event will be on display from Nov. 21 to Jan. 1, 2021, featuring 40 lifeguard chairs decked out in their holiday splendor, festive music and a 100-foot octopus crafted from recycled plastics. Deck the…