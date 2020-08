Applications accepted through Sept. 4

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle joined Vanguard High School students during their Blue School field trip to district headquarters.

Teachers have until Sept. 4 to apply for 2020-2021 Blue School Grant funds from the St. Johns River Water Management District. Now entering the fifth year of its Blue School Grant Program, the district is offering up to $20,000 in grants for education projects that enrich student knowledge of Florida’s water resources through hands-on learning. “We are eager once again to support our science,…