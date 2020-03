The Fletcher All-Class Block Party will be held on Saturday, April 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. The event is the Beaches Museum's second largest fund-raiser and celebrates the Beaches community's high school, Duncan U. Fletcher. This year's event falls on Earth Day, so the committee chose "Defend the Island" as ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today