Monday’s delivery team, (from left) Don Lynn, Vicki Fitzgerald, Terry Greaves and Dewayne Truitt, heads out from Beaches Community Kitchen to take food to Beaches homebound residents. (photo by Linda Borgstede)

While Beaches Community Kitchen (BCK) was founded 30 years ago to bring meals to the homebound, this year is one of its shining hours. “This grass roots organization reaches people who are unable to leave their homes, who are isolated and with few options,” said Mary Jane Brown. “We provide freshly prepared meals – nothing canned – using donations from grocery stores, restaurants (and donated…