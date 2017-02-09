Capt. Nathan Stuart caught this cobia while fishing offshore. The captain removed the rubber gasket and released the fish. (photo submitted)
Bob Gutman of Ponte Vedra with a beautiful red caught fishing with Capt. John Eggers. (photo submitted)
Bob Sands from Nocatee with a nice Palm Valley red. (photo submitted)

Cooler water temperatures fire up trout bite

Thu, 02/09/2017 - 3:59am Beaches1

Capt. Leon Dana reports the water temps have dropped back into the low 60s, firing back up the trout bite. A soft plastic in a white color pitched to the docks in Palm Valley should produce a bite or two.  Red drum south of the Palm Valley bridge can be found ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 