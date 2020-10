Construction has resumed on the Jacksonville Beach pier. (photo by Liza Mitchell)

Construction has resumed on the Jacksonville Beach Fishing Pier, and the project is expected to take at least another year and a half to complete. The pier sustained extensive damage during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and again in 2017 with Hurricane Irma. More than a quarter of its decking was destroyed by the pounding surf. The new, reinforced pier will be more durable and expected to better…