Community Presbyterian Church, Atlantic Beach, has called the Rev. Melanie Marsh Baum as its new head pastor. She will lead this church community into a new era for this well-established Beach church. Her call comes after the retirement of Community Presbyterian’s longtime pastor, the Rev. Gabe Goodman, and a time ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today