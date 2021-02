Volunteers check people in to the cold night shelter at Oceanside Christian Church Tuesday night. (photo provided by Tracy Gebeaux)

Responding to reports of an overnight freeze warning, volunteers rushed to open the cold night shelter Tuesday at Oceanside Christian Church. The west Atlantic Beach church made the decision to open its doors as temperatures were expected to dip below 40 degrees. Volunteers scrambled to collect blankets and arrange transportation from the Mission House in Jacksonville Beach to the church located…