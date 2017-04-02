Church of Our Savior is building a home Sun, 04/02/2017 - 3:52am Beaches1 Even with the most gracious host, the time comes to move out on you own. After years of worshipping in borrowed or rented space, Church of Our Savior Anglican Church is building a home of its own. With a successful building campaign which started in September 2015, the church broke ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Church of Our Savior is building a home