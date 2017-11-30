Choosing the right spot to find sheepshead Thu, 11/30/2017 - 5:11am Beaches1 Last week we went over strategy for targeting sheepshead around docks and bridges. This week we'll go into detail on the ins and outs of targeting sheepshead on jetties and/or rock piles. To start off, let's talk about what to look for when choosing a fishing spot. At a glance, those ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Choosing the right spot to find sheepshead