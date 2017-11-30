Local anglers Joe Dionne and Rick Hale with a healthy red drum caught while fishing with Capt. Donnie Taylor. (photo submitted)
Palm Valley fisherman Steve Michals with a haul of Mayport’s finest convicts caught while fishing with Capt. Steve Crowder. (photo submitted)

Choosing the right spot to find sheepshead

Last week we went over strategy for targeting sheepshead around docks and bridges. This week we'll go into detail on the ins and outs of targeting sheepshead on jetties and/or rock piles. To start off, let's talk about what to look for when choosing a fishing spot. At a glance, those ...

