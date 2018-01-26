Cheeto ready to be a 'Furever Friend' Fri, 01/26/2018 - 5:32am Beaches1 I am a 4-month-young orange boy who has been neutered and vaccinated. Me and my brother, Frito, were rescued recently. Frito was lucky enough to get adopted already; I am hoping I am next. I am super cuddly and playful, and my purr motor and appetite are in purrfect working order!PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Cheeto ready to be a 'Furever Friend'