By participating in activities and watching educational videos, children will earn Trick-or-Treat Coins that can be used to support real-life causes.

This Halloween, fewer families will be going door to door as the pandemic enters its predicted second wave. Seventy-three percent of people do not anticipate taking their children trick-or-treating at all, according to a Harris Poll survey. However, Halloween is not canceled, and there are ways parents and kids can still celebrate safely while also giving back to a good cause. To promote social…