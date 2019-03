The Catty Shack Ranch is expanding. The expansion will add new veterinary facilities and an education center with an observation deck that looks over the park. The Catty Shack Ranch is a nonprofit organization and wildlife sanctuary in Jacksonville. It houses lions, tigers, cougars, leopards and other exotic animals. The nonprofit ...

