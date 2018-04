The Muscular Dystrophy Association is bringing strength to life for kids and adults in the Northeast Florida community with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases at the 2018 MDA Muscle Walk of Jacksonville April 28. The MDA Muscle Walk is a meaningful way for families, friends, neighbors and local businesses ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today