Rona Brinlee, owner of The BookMark, cuts a cake to celebrate the bookstore's 29th birthday. The event, held Aug. 24, also included food and prizes. The BookMark is located at 220 First St., Neptune Beach. Visit www.bookmark.com for information about the store. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today