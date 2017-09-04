Jay Fogg presents a copy of The Shepherd Agency's book to ABET's founder and original artistic director, Carson Merry Baillie. (photo by Celia Frank)

Book covers first 25 years of ABET's history

Jay Fogg of The Shepherd Agency has produced a 120-page book documenting the 25-year history of the Atlantic Beach Experimental Theatre (ABET). The book includes a collection of photographs along with complete lists of show casts, directors, playwrights, volunteers and more. It also documents the construction by ABET volunteers of ...

