The Discovery School, a Jacksonville Beach private school for students from 18 months to 14 years, announces the head of the school, Kim Bednarek, is departing after serving the organization for 17 years, 10 years as its head. The school’s board of trustees has appointed Dr. Kate Pritchard, Ph.D., to ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today