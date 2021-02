Beaches Watch will host a panel of speakers to discuss “Our Schools and COVID: Where are we? Where are we going?” on Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be a virtual meeting and participants can join the meeting via computer or tablet using the Zoom platform, or participants can listen to the meeting via phone. The meeting is open to the public. For more…

