Beaches Photography Club meeting Tuesday Sat, 09/02/2017 - 4:20am Beaches1 The Beaches Photography Club will meet Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beaches Branch Library, 600 Third St., Neptune Beach. Tech talk will be "Creating Orbs" by Roseanne DeTommaso. The main program will be "Tips and Tricks of a Portrait & Wedding Photographer" presented by Kevin Floyd.