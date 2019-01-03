Beaches Photography Club featuring Paul Ladnier Thu, 01/03/2019 - 7:43am The Beaches Photography Club will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Beaches Branch Library. The meeting’s main program is titled “A Painter’s View on Composition for Photographers.” Paul E. Ladnier, professor emeritus at the University of North Florida, will present the program, focusing on ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Beaches Photography Club featuring Paul Ladnier