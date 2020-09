Beaches Habitat for Humanity will offer expanded services for students and seniors, thanks to $20,000 in grant funding from The Beaches Community Fund of The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. “This grant will allow us to continue providing services that will make stability and independence possible for all members of the Beaches communities. We are so blessed to have the support of The…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.