Beaches Go Green works to reduce single-use plastic

Local teams pose with their reusable water bottles that were donated by local sponsors as part of the Beaches Go Green Reusable Bottles for Sports program. (photos submitted)

Beaches Go Green (BGG) continues the Reusable Bottles for Sports program. BGG connects a local sponsor with a school or community sports team to provide team branded reusable bottles to young athletes. The most recent success is a partnership with Flagler Health+ and Ponte Vedra Athletic Association (PVAA) where BGG has distributed more than 1,200 SIC brand stainless-steel water bottles for…