Beaches Go Green teamed up with the Matanzas River Keeper’s Litter Gitter and spent the morning with high school students from Ponte Vedra High School, Fletcher High School and Episcopal High School recently cleaning up the Intracoastal Waterway at the Beach Boulevard access. They collected more than 400 pounds of trash ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today