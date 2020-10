Local high school students and volunteers prepare to start a beach cleanup. (photo submitted)

High school volunteers are shown post-cleanup. (photo submitted)

Beaches Go Green volunteers – mostly students – came, socially distanced and wore masks to clean up Guana Beaches in South Ponte Vedra Beach. Some of the schools represented were Ponte Vedra High School, Nease High School, Greenwood High School, Landrum Middle School, Fletcher Middle School, Palm Valley Academy and Ocean Palms Elementary. Volunteers also included Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. The…