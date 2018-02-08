For the Beaches campaign hosts block party Thu, 02/08/2018 - 9:33am Beaches1 Beach Church in Jacksonville Beach is inviting the community to its For the Beaches Block Party on Sunday in the parking lot of Joe's Crab Shack in support of The Donna Run. Separate from Beach Church Jax where it originated, the For the Beaches campaign is a movement to encourage people ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about For the Beaches campaign hosts block party