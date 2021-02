A rendering of the anticipated Beach Bowl project. (photo submitted)

A new multi-million plan will transform the empty Beach Bowl location into an entertainment complex with rooftop dining in Jacksonville Beach. The iconic bowling alley located at 818 Beach Blvd. closed in November 2019 after 50 years in operation. Agent Randall Whitfield with H&H Enterprises, Inc., detailed plans for the project including parking and landscaping improvements during the Feb. 2…