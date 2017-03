Lynne S. Dallmeyer-Hartman of Atlantic Beach is a semifinalist for the 2017 American Quilter Society QuiltWeek held in Daytona Beach through March 4. Dallmeyer-Hartman has been chosen to display the quilt Invictus Sybelius along with 197 other quilt makers in the contest. More than $50,000 will be granted during the contest,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today