On Sept. 19, Running 4 Heroes, Inc., presented Atlantic Beach Police Officer Timothy Stafford a grant for officers injured in the line of duty. Stafford sustained significant injuries when he was beaten by a suspect outside of a Panera restaurant July 16. Running 4 Heroes, Inc., also presented Atlantic Beach Police Officer Dustin Joiner with a "Heroes Hero" award for his quick actions and lifeā€¦

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.