A composite image by Masha Sardari, “Quenching a Blistering Sun,” showcases Ponte Vedra Beach. The image was a runner-up in a contest to promote arts and culture in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches. The St. Johns Cultural Council launched #ShareArtHCC, an Instagram-based campaign, to show residents and visitors that ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today