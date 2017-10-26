Chip Davis, Jeremy Shillo, Craig Etheredge and Tyler Etheredge. Tyler, from Ponte Vedra, took third place in the Jr. Angler. (photo submitted)
Arun Ramalingam, Ryan Hall and Frank Vining with their 1st place aggregate trophy from last weekend’s Flounder Pounder tournament. (photo submitted)
Big fish winner Chris Cockerham, along with Flounder Pounder organizer Chip Davis, show off the big fish weighed in Saturday. (photo submitted)

Anglers score big in annual Flounder Pounder

Thu, 10/26/2017 - 1:03am Beaches1

Capt. John Eggers of Rock-N-Reel charters based in Jacksonville Beach submitted an excellent fall report for this week’s edition. “Finally some cooler water arriving and with it comes some great action," Eggers said." "Most of our favorite fish to target transition from summer to fall and bring their appetites with them. One ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 