All Sports Camp teaches younger Thu, 06/29/2017 - 9:40am Beaches1 Every summer for the past 20 years, Tommy Hulihan’s sports camps at St. Paul’s Catholic School have kept hundreds of children occupied during the summer break. For several weeks over the summer, the camp keeps the campers busy by offering various team sports and other age-appropriate activities throughout each day of ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about All Sports Camp teaches younger