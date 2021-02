All 3,900 appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations from St. Johns County on Feb. 5, 8 and 10 have been filled. Additional appointments will become available when St. Johns County receives more vaccines from the state of Florida.

For more information, call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904-295-3711 (dial all ten digits), text SJCVACCINE to 888777 or visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations .