Adventure Landing to add play slide Sun, 01/28/2018 - 4:39am Beaches1 Adventure Landing is set to begin the build out on its $1 million Shipwreck Island interactive Pirate Play Slide Complex, with an opening date set for spring of this year. With the removal of the old slide complex complete, Adventure Landing said it is on track for the installation of the ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Adventure Landing to add play slide