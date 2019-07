Players by the Sea's summer benefit production of "Shrek the Musical," directed by Jason Nettle, runs through Aug. 11 at 106 6th St. N. in Jacksonville Beach. Tickets are $28 for general admission, $25 for students and seniors. Reserved seating is available for $38 by calling the box office at ...

