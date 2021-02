For the second straight year, organizers of Springing the Blues have pulled the plug on the annual music festival. The decision was announced Feb. 15, citing continued concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for April 9 through 11, the festival has been postponed to April 1 through 3, 2022. “The decision to postpone is out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.