2018 Legends of the Beaches named Tue, 05/01/2018 - 9:23am Beaches1 The Beaches Area Historical Society has announced the individuals selected to be recognized at its fifth Beach Legends event, Friday, Sept. 21, at the TPC Sawgrass clubhouse. The highlight of the evening will be an awards presentation honoring four well-known members of the community, “who have made and are making ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about 2018 Legends of the Beaches named